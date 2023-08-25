THE Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) says it will commence the process of de-registering motor vehicles which have been inactive for five years effective September 1, 2023. In a statement, Friday, RTSA Acting Head Public Relations Mukela Mangolwa said the first phase would involve 223,148 vehicles which will cease to be part of the motor vehicle population registered with RTSA. He said the identified vehicles had been inactive for more than five years on both the Zambia Transport Information System (ZamTIS) and the Electronic Zambia Information System (e-ZamTIS). “The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has commenced the process of de-registration of motor vehicles from the National Vehicle Register as provided for in Section 25 (1) (2) of the…...



