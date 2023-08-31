The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has adjusted upwards the pump price for petrol by K3.85 per litre, K3.52 for diesel and K3.86 for Jet A- 1 at KKIA. Meanwhile, ERB has suspended the revision of kerosene prices which it says will remain constant for the foreseeable future at K K20.44 per litre. At a media briefing, Thursday, ERB Board Chairperson Reynolds Bowa announced the new prices as K29.42 from K25.57 for petrol, K26.88 from K23.36 for low sulphur diesel, and 26.42 from K22.56 for JET A1 at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport. “The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has revised upwards the pump price of petrol, diesel and Jet A- 1 by K3.85/litre; K3.52/litre; and K3.86/litre respectively. The ERB has suspended the…...



