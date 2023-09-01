THE annual inflation rate for August 2023 has increased to 10.8 percent from the 10.3 percent recorded in July, 2023. And the Zambia Statistics Agency (ZamStats) says the country recorded a trade surplus of K2.3 billion in July 2023 compared to a surplus of K0.9 billion in June 2023. During a media briefing, Thursday, ZamStats Statistician General Mulenga Musepa attributed the increase in the inflation rate to price movements of selected food and non-food items. “Annual inflation for August 2023 increased to 10.8 percent from 10.3 percent recorded in July, 2023. This means that on average, prices of goods and services increased by 10.8 percent between August 2022 and August 2023. This development was mainly attributed to price movements of…...



