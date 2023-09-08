ZPPA has suspended Investcorp Zambia Limited (IZL) from participating in public procurement for failure to deliver a 20-ton dump truck to Nitrogen Chemicals of Zambia (NCZ) within the period provided in the contract. In a statement, Thursday, ZPPA Public Relations Principal Officer Iñutu Mushambatwa said the suspension was for a period of one year with effect from September 5, 2023. “The Zambia Public Procurement Authority (ZPPA) has suspended Investcorp Zambia Limited (IZL) from participating in public procurement for a period of one year for under-performance of contractual obligations in a tender for the supply and delivery of a 20-ton dump truck to Nitrogen Chemicals of Zambia (NCZ). ZPPA instituted investigations into the contract for the supply and delivery of a…...