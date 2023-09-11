JCTR and JENA have launched a debt advocacy project aimed at helping address Zambia’s debt crisis, offering a solution which can also be adopted by other indebted nations. The project is dubbed “Driving Equitable Sovereign Debt Resolution in Zambia: A Model for Global Finance Reform”. Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) Executive Director Fr Alex Muyebe says the project will also act as a model for other debt-distressed nations in the global South. Meanwhile, Jesuit Justice and Ecology Network Africa (JENA) Director Fr Charlie Chilufya has urged G7 nations to pass legislation that will mandate the involvement of private creditors in the Common Framework for debt restructuring. Speaking during the launch, Friday, Fr Muyebe said government was confronted with significant challenges concerning…...



