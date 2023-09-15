MINES Minister Paul Kabuswe says there is a clause in the agreement with Vedanta which dictates that before they set foot on KCM soil, they must first advance money pledged towards the payment of contractors and suppliers, salary increments and corporate social responsibility. The Minister also says the liability on the pledges made by the investor lies with the Zambian company operating KCM and not Vedanta the parent company. Meanwhile, Kabuswe says Vedanta Resources Chairman Anil Agarwal is excited about making profit out of KCM, but he knows the projection which shows that the mine may not be profitable immediately after the takeover. In this verbatim interview, Kabuswe also explains that he is no longer involved in the mining sector…...



