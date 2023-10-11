THE Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) Board has appointed Cornwell Muleya as IDC Chief Executive Officer with effect from today. In a statement issued yesterday, IDC Head of Corporate Communication Namakau Mukelabai said Muleya possessed over 34 years of financial and operational experience and business analysis. “The Finance and Administration Committee of the Board of Directors of Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Cornwell Muleya as the Chief Executive Officer of IDC with effect from 11th October 2023. Mr Muleya brings with him over 34 years of financial and operational experience and business analysis, with demonstrated technical and leadership skills in various top management roles he has held,’’ she stated. “He started his career at…...



