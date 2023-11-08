Ministry of Green Economy and Environment Collins Nzovu gives a speech during the launch of the Zambian Parliamentary Caucus on Environment and Climate Change (ZPCECC) Strategic Plan on Monday, October 17, 2022 – Picture by Milimo Namangala

GOVERNMENT says it has upheld the Zambia Environmental Management Agency’s decision to cancel the decision letter issued to Mwembeshi Resources Limited to conduct mining activities in the Lower Zambezi. Green Economy and Environment Minister Collins Nzovu says Mwembeshi Resources Limited is still duty bound to ensure environmental restoration for the degraded area in the Lower Zambezi. In August this year, ZEMA canceled the decision letter issued to Mwembeshi Resources Limited for the proposed large scale mining activities in the Lower Zambezi National Park. In a notice of cancellation addressed to Mwembeshi Resources Limited, the agency said the cancellation was as a result of the company’s failure to comply with several conditions, among them not putting up permanent structures within the…...