Long queues of cars waiting to refuel due to shortage of petrol at Spectra filling station in Woodlands area on January, 18, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has maintained the fuel pump prices for December at K29.98 for petrol, K29.96 for diesel, K29.29 for Jet A1 and K20.44 for kerosene. ERB also maintained the fuel pump prices for the month of November at the mentioned prices. At a media briefing, Thursday, ERB Board Chairperson Reynolds Bowa explained that during the 2023 fourth quarter, the board implemented a mechanism to support a moderate transport cost incurred on petroleum products imported by road. He said this was in order to mitigate the possible adverse impact on domestic prices. “During the fourth quarter of 2023, to mitigate the possible adverse impact on domestic prices, the ERB implemented a mechanism to support a moderate transport cost…...