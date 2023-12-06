AGRICULTURE Minister Mtolo Phiri says government has completed the distribution of both Compound-D and Urea FISP fertilizer for the 2023/2024 farming season. Phiri disclosed that 99.33 percent of farmers under the e-voucher modality from six districts in Lusaka and 11 districts in Central provinces have collected their inputs. Delivering a ministerial statement in the National Assembly, Tuesday, Phiri said assertions that fertilizer distribution had been delayed were not true. “Government procured a total of 240,760.50 mt of fertilizer for the 2023/2024 farming season for Eastern, Southern, Northern, Luapula, Muchinga, Western, Copperbelt and North-Western Provinces which are under the direct input supply modality. Madam Speaker, I can confirm that as of today 5th December 2023, the fertilizer distribution for both compound-D…...



