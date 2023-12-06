THE Zambia Compulsory Standards Agency (ZCSA) and Shiwang’andu Town Council in Muchinga Province have destroyed 2, 251 bottles of fruit flavored drinks valued at K46, 505 supplied on the market illegally. According to a joint statement, Jangle Orange, Pineapple and Granadilla brands had been disposed of through a Court Order issued on November 22, 2023, by the Shiwang’andu Magistrate’s Court. “A Joint team of officers from the Zambia Compulsory Standards Agency (ZCSA) and Shiwang’andu Town Council in Muchinga Province has destroyed 2, 251 bottles of Fruit Flavored Drinks valued at K46, 505 supplied on the market illegally. Jangle Orange, Jangle Pine Apple and Jangle Granadilla brands have been disposed of through a Court Order issued on November 22, 2023 by…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.