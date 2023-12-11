Finance Minister Stumbeko Musokotwane flanked by Treasury to the secretary Felix Nkulukusa when they appeared before the Budget Committee at Parliament in Lusaka on November 16, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

Finance Minister Stumbeko Musokotwane flanked by Treasury to the secretary Felix Nkulukusa when they appeared before the Budget Committee at Parliament in Lusaka on November 16, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

SECRETARY to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa says the prolonged debt restructuring will not affect the implementation of the 2024 budget because Zambia’s MoU with the Official Creditor Committee allows financing institutions to lend into arrears. Recently, the Zambia Institute of Chartered Accountants (ZiCA) raised a concern that the implementation and execution of the 2024 national budget may be affected by the prolonged debt restructuring process. “As ZICA, we take this opportunity in joining the rest of the world in congratulating the Zambian government for achieving a successful debt restructuring with the official creditors and for striking a deal with institutional and with private creditors. However, we are concerned with reports from international media that Zambia’s official creditors, including China have rejected a…...