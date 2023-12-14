TELECOMMUNICATIONS company MTN Zambia has reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing customer digital experience in a bid to contribute to Zambia’s connectivity goals.

Zambia is on an ambitious drive to achieve 100 percent national network coverage by the end of 2024. This was announced by Minister of Science and Technology Felix Mutati last year.

In a statement by MTN Communications Canager Lisa Mulozi, the company’s Chief Executive Officer Abbad Reda said the firm is committed to having its citizens more connected than ever before.

“We are dedicated to crafting innovative solutions that make our customers’ lives easier and more connected than ever before. We believe there are many ways we can help our customers outdo themselves and contribute to simplifying their day-to-day lives,” said Reda.

In the same statement, MTN Chief Commercial Officer Richard Acheampong said the firm’s goal is to offer innovative and convenient services.

“Our goal has always been to offer innovative and convenient services. MixoMixo, our newest product, demonstrates our commitment to value, innovation, and convenience,” Acheampong said.

He said MTN has invested significantly in its network infrastructure to provide reliable and high-speed data services, and this product complements the ongoing efforts to meet customer expectations.

“We have invested in a number of initiatives to ensure that convenience is at the forefront of our services, offering a seamless and user-friendly experience for all our customers,” said Acheampong.