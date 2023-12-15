VEDANTA Resources Limited and its subsidiaries have announced a series of refinancing solutions, including a new Credit Facility and commencement of Consent Solicitations for certain existing bonds. Vedanta has announced that it has secured a US$1.25 billion facility with a group of reputable financial institutions to refinance certain existing liabilities. According to a statement issued yesterday, the guarantors of the Credit Facility will include VHML II, Twin Star Holdings Limited and Welter Trading, VRIL and Vedanta UK Holdings Limited. “Vedanta Resources Limited and its subsidiaries (together the “Company”), today announces a series of refinancing solutions, including a new Credit Facility and commencement of Consent Solicitations for certain existing bonds, that will create a long-term sustainable capital structure for the Company…....



