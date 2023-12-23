THE Ministry of Finance and National Planning has disclosed that the World Bank Executive Board has approved US$125 million grant for Zambia. The ministry says the approval follows the completion of a review of Zambia’s Second Macroeconomic Stability, Growth and Competitiveness Development Policy Financing, under the Development Policy Operation 2 (DPO 2) Financing. According to a statement issued by the finance ministry, Friday, the grant was part of the World Bank’s multi-sectoral support to help Zambia restore macroeconomic stability, make progress towards debt sustainability and promote private-sector-led inclusive growth. “We join His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema in confirming that the World Bank Executive Board has completed a review of Zambia’s Second Macroeconomic Stability, Growth and Competitiveness Development Policy Financing under…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.