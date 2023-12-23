THE Ministry of Finance and National Planning has disclosed that the World Bank Executive Board has approved US$125 million grant for Zambia. The ministry says the approval follows the completion of a review of Zambia’s Second Macroeconomic Stability, Growth and Competitiveness Development Policy Financing, under the Development Policy Operation 2 (DPO 2) Financing. According to a statement issued by the finance ministry, Friday, the grant was part of the World Bank’s multi-sectoral support to help Zambia restore macroeconomic stability, make progress towards debt sustainability and promote private-sector-led inclusive growth. “We join His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema in confirming that the World Bank Executive Board has completed a review of Zambia’s Second Macroeconomic Stability, Growth and Competitiveness Development Policy Financing under…...