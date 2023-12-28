ENERGY Expert Johnstone Chikwanda says with investor issues around Mopani and KCM resolved, the country should expect improved production and dollar inflow which will ultimately contribute to stabilising the Kwacha. And Dr Chikwanda has advised Zesco to invest in technology which allows for maintenance works to be conducted on live wires without switching them off to ensure revenue optimisation. In an interview, Tuesday, Dr Chikwanda said a stable currency was a key fundamental factor in sustaining stable pump prices. “The global oil markets are expected to remain unstable because of the ongoing war which has not de-escalated. With major elections coming up in the United States of America and India, major political decisions around energy could be expected in these…...



