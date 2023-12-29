Energy Regulation Board (ERB) Director General Engineer Yohane Mukabe says the board is considering extending the fuel price review period from the current one month to three months. Mukabe also says government has planned to put in place another pipeline that will transport petrol. And Mukabe has revealed that ERB collected K484 million in licence fees against an annual target of K463 million. Speaking at the end of year press briefing in Lusaka Thursday, Mukabe said the government is already putting in place alternatives to ensure that it reduces the price of fuel in the country. “The question on subsidies of fuel is a government policy position, our model does not provide for any subsidy at all, so it provides…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.