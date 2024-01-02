GOVERNMENT has disclosed that a Canadian company, Convergence Fund, has offered to give the Zambia Industrial Commercial Bank (ZICB) $50 million for onward lending to SMEs doing green initiatives. Ministry of Green Economy and Environment Permanent Secretary Douty Chibamba says the $50 million is being given to ZICB at a concessional rate. Speaking when he featured on ZNBC’s Sunday Interview, Dr Chibamba said the financing was realised after discussions at the recently held COP-28 summit. “We have the Zambia Industrial Commercial Bank which is a government bank, there are very good guys there at that bank. We went with them there, actually this COP, we went with a lot of Zambian companies; quasi-government and private companies. And the reason why we…...