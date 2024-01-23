CENTRE for Trade Policy and Development (CTPD) Executive Director Isaac Mwaipopo says the first quarter of 2024 may remain quite challenging owing to the performance of the exchange rate. And Mwaipopo has observed that in order to promote domestic tourism, there is need to relook at local packages and to make them affordable. Speaking when he featured on TV2 Morning Live Programme, Monday, Mwaipopo however expressed optimism that the county might begin to witness some improvements in the economy in the second quarter. “Quarter one looks like one which will remain quite challenging of course if you look at the exchange rate performance now, it is still quite highly elevated. But as we get into quarter two we might also…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.