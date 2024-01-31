THE Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has increased petrol prices for February from K29.98 to K34.19 per litre, while diesel has risen from K29.96 to K32.15 and Jet A-1 from K29.29 to K32.69. ERB has, however, maintained Kerosene at K20.44. The board has adjusted upwards the pump price for petrol by K4.21, diesel by 2.19 and Jet A-1 by K3.40. And following this announcement, motorists in Lusaka flooded various filling stations to buy the commodity before the prices took effect at midnight. Announcing the increment in a statement, Wednesday, ERB Board Chairperson Reynolds Bowa attributed the fuel hike to the Kwacha depreciation during the month of January 2024. “During the month of January 2024, there was significant depreciation of the Kwacha…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.