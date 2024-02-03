GOVERNMENT has acknowledged that the Kwacha has indeed been under pressure, but argues that it is important to understand that the trend is common among countries across the globe. And Secretary to Treasury Felix Nkulukusa has disclosed that Zambia’s domestic economy in 2023 was stronger than projected as real GDP growth was 4.4 percent, 5.7 percent, 5.1 percent in quarters one, two and three, respectively. Speaking, Friday, during a Symposium on 2023 Budget and Economic Performance Review, Minister of Finance and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane said the kwacha’s current performance was an example of a shock or a disturbance in the smooth operation of a market. “The exchange rate indeed has been under pressure, we all know that…....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.