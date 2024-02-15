AGRICULTURE Minister Reuben Mtolo Phiri says government has suspended the export of maize to neighbouring countries to ensure the country has enough stock of the commodity. Meanwhile, Swedish Ambassador to Zambia Johan Hallenborg has noted that the country has improved in terms of upholding media freedoms. Speaking on the side-lines of the launch of Lima Radio, an agriculture radio station under the Ministry of Agriculture, Wednesday, Phiri said government was expecting about 150, 000 tonnes of early maize in March, which would be added to the country’s reserves. “We put up a call to the commercial farmers that those who are planting wheat, they harvest their wheat around October, we encouraged them to plant maize. I would like to say…...