Minister of Agriculture Reuben Mtolo Phiri (c) with Swedish Ambassador to Zambia Johan Hallenborg (2nd r) appreciating Lima FM radio station after the official handover ceremony of Radio equipment by Musika Development Initiative to the Ministry of Agriculture at Mulungushi House in Lusaka on Wednesday 14th February 2024- Picture by Chongo Sampa

Minister of Agriculture Reuben Mtolo Phiri (c) with Swedish Ambassador to Zambia Johan Hallenborg (2nd r) appreciating Lima FM radio station after the official handover ceremony of Radio equipment by Musika Development Initiative to the Ministry of Agriculture at Mulungushi House in Lusaka on Wednesday 14th February 2024- Picture by Chongo Sampa

AGRICULTURE Minister Reuben Mtolo Phiri says government has suspended the export of maize to neighbouring countries to ensure the country has enough stock of the commodity. Meanwhile, Swedish Ambassador to Zambia Johan Hallenborg has noted that the country has improved in terms of upholding media freedoms. Speaking on the side-lines of the launch of Lima Radio, an agriculture radio station under the Ministry of Agriculture, Wednesday, Phiri said government was expecting about 150, 000 tonnes of early maize in March, which would be added to the country’s reserves. “We put up a call to the commercial farmers that those who are planting wheat, they harvest their wheat around October, we encouraged them to plant maize. I would like to say…...