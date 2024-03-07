ZESCO has announced eight hours of load shedding daily, effective March 11, 2024. And Zesco says the power utility will lose approximately $35 million a month due to load shedding. Zesco Managing Director Victor Mapani says the power utility company will make available some weekly loadshedding schedules on its websites, in the print media as well as on social media platforms either on Saturday or Sunday. Addressing the media, Thursday, Mapani said the loadshedding had been induced by significantly low water levels. “…We now announce the power deficit and mitigation measures which we now stand on. You also heard that there was a declaration of a disaster on the hydrology in the country – the energy sector is not exempt...



