Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa gives a presentation during the public symposium for the 2023 budget on Monday, October 3, 2022 – Picture by Milimo Namangala

THE Ministry of Finance and National Planning says it released K11.7 billion last month to finance public service delivery, of which, K2.1 billion went towards transfers, subsidies and social benefits. In a statement, Monday, Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa disclosed that K3.1 billion was spent on debt service and arrears, while the public service wage bill consumed K4.3 billion. “In February, 2024, the Ministry of Finance and National Planning released K11.7 billion to finance public service delivery, of which, K2.1 billion went towards transfers, subsidies and social benefits, K1.3 billion to implementation of various government programmes and general operations, and K911.3 million to capital expenditure programmes. Furthermore, K3.1 billion was spent on debt service (domestic and external) and arrears,...