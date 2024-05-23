THE United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) has appointed Thomas Sipalo, popularly known as Diffikoti, as its National Youth Chairman. In a Facebook post, Sipalo expressed gratitude to the alliance for the appointment and pledged to work tirelessly for the betterment of the country. “I am deeply grateful to the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) for appointing me as National Youth Chairman. I am humbled by this appointment and pledge to work tirelessly for the betterment of our beloved motherland, Zambia. My vision is to be a voice for the youth and marginalized in society, and I look forward to collaborating with all young people who share our desire for positive change. Together, we will strive to create a just and equitable environment...



