THE Ministry of Finance and National Planning has disclosed that it released K12 billion in September 2023 to finance public service delivery. In a statement, Wednesday, the Ministry stated that of the K12 billion, K3.2 billion was released for transfers, subsidies and social benefits, whilst K2.3 billion was released for dismantling of arrears and debt service. The ministry added that K3.7 billion was spent on the public service wage bill. “In September 2023, the Ministry of Finance and National Planning released K12 billion to finance public service delivery. Of this amount, K3.2 billion went to transfers, subsidies and social benefits, K1.1 billion to implementation of various government programmes and general operations, while K1.5 billion was targeted at capital expenditure. Furthermore,…...



