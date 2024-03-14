CHAMBISHI Copper Smelter Limited (CCS) has refuted reports that load shedding has reduced its production capacity. This was after some sections of the media reported that the mine had scaled back production capacity amid power cuts. But in a statement shared on its official Facebook page on Tuesday, CCS assured that operations at the mine were normal. “Chambishi Copper Smelter Limited would like to correct information circulating in some sections of the media stating that CCS has reduced production capacity amid power cuts. So far operations at the company are normal and reports stating otherwise are incorrect. CCS will endeavor to continue operations within its planned capacity,” read the statement....



