THE FAZ Disciplinary committee has slapped Chambishi FC with a five-match ban on spectators and a K50,000 fine for failure to control their fans who caused the abandonment of the week eight fixture against Red Arrows. Meanwhile, Chambishi football club has sent its head coach Kaunda Simonda on 30-days of administrative leave following a poor string of results. According to a statement made available by FAZ communication manager Sydney Mungala, the 4-3 score has been nullified with Arrows awarded a 3-0 victory instead. The verdict means the Zambia Air Force (ZAF) sponsored outfits Arrows would now top the MTN-FAZ Super League table with 20 points. The verdict states that Chambishi has been fined Kk50,000 for the failure to control their…...



