TRADE Kings Group Engineer and Spokesperson Earnest Mande has lamented that smuggled and undervalued goods are affecting the pricing of local products. Speaking yesterday during a Town Hall Meeting on Unlocking Zambia’s Economic Potential through Enhanced Import, Export and Border Process Efficiencies, Mande observed that smuggled and undervalued goods resulted in lost revenue for government. “One of our principal weaknesses as a country [is that] as these other traders are bringing in their goods, they tend to undervalue their goods. And when they have undervalued their goods or do wrong declarations, this does not help Zambia. We weaken the position of what we are trying to get from the imports and also the duty that is lost to the Zambian...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.