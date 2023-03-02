VICE-President Mutale Nalumango has thanked the Trade Kings Group for coming to the aid of flood victims across the country. Vice-President Nalumango however laments that some floods in Lusaka are man-made because of failure to plan the cities over time. And Trade Kings Group General Manager Lux Subramaniam says the foundation is aware of the challenges that government is going through in the mitigation, relief, and recovery following the floods. In an effort to support the families that have been affected by the recent floods in various parts of the county, the Trade Kings Foundation has donated over 1,000 packages containing various essential items including mealie meal, cooking oil, sugar, blankets, mosquito nets, chlorine, and other hygiene products with an…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.