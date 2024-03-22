PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has lamented that sometimes citizens make him feel like he has been in power for 10 years by lampooning on him all the problems that he inherited. And President Hichilema says government has not handed over Mopani Copper Mines PLC to International Resources Holding RSC Limited (IRH) as Zambia still retains a 49 percent stake in the mine. Meanwhile, IRH CEO Leon Coetzer says his firm’s partnership with Zambia through Mopani is not just about business but people, communities and sustainability. Speaking at the relaunch of Mopani Copper Mine yesterday, President Hichilema said the entry of IRH into the mine was not by chance but a deliberately orchestrated process. “You know, sometimes Zambians can make you feel...



