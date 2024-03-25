CSO Debt Alliance Chairperson Fr Alex Muyebe has expressed optimism that creditors will heed President Hakainde Hichilema’s call to end the debt stand-off for Zambia and vindicate the G20 Common Framework. On Wednesday, President Hichilema told the Financial Times that the debt stand-off was like a python around the neck, chocking the state and negating gains made towards economic recovery. Commenting on this, in an interview, Fr Muyebe said President Hichilema’s call was timely, saying the need to urgently conclude the debt restructuring process could not be overemphasised, especially at a critical time when Zambia was faced with drought. “The President’s call to creditors to end the stand-off over Zambia’s debt restructuring is timely. The need to urgently conclude the...



