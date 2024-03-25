THE Zambia External Bondholder Steering Committee has disclosed that it has reached a conclusive agreement with the Government of Zambia on restructuring of the country’s over $3 billion Eurobond debt. And President Hakainde Hichilema has thanked Zambians for their patience throughout the negotiations. In a statement, Monday, the Committee stated that the development follows government’s confirmation that the terms of the 2024 agreement were compatible with Zambia’s Official Creditor Committee (OCC) assessment of comparability of treatment and the IMF’s programme parameters under the second review framework. “The Zambia External Bondholder Steering Committee (the Committee) is pleased to announce that it has reached a conclusive agreement (the 2024 Agreement) with the Government of Zambia (the Government) on a restructuring of Zambia’s...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.