AIRTEL Networks Zambia Plc has disclosed that the company’s income in 2023 grew by 28.4 percent from K4,451 million as at 31 December 2022 to K5,716 million as at 31 December 2023. In a statement, Wednesday, Airtel Zambia Head of Corporate Communications Yuyo Nachali-Kambikambi attributed the company’s performance in 2023 to the increase in its customer base by 11.2 percent from 9.195 million at 31 December 2022 to 10.227 million as at 31 December 2023. She said Airtel Board Chairperson Katebe Monica Musonda announced the revelations during the Company’s annual general meeting, adding that there had been an increase in the operating profit which stood at K2.2 billion for the period under review. “Airtel Networks Zambia Plc has released its...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.