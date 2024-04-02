GOVERNMENT has commenced preparations for the 2025 National Budget and the 2025-2027 Medium Term Budget Plan (MTBP). In a statement, Monday, Secretary to Treasury Felix Nkulukusa stated that to facilitate inclusive and transparent budget preparations, the Ministry of Finance and National Planning would be conducting broad-based consultations on the 2025 budget and the 2025- 2027 MTBP from April 1, 2024 to April 28, 2924 “In line with the Planning and Budgeting Act, the government has commenced preparations for the 2025 National Budget and the 2025-2027 Medium Term Budget Plan. The national budget and the MTBP are important economic policy tools which help to shape the direction of economic policy and other development priorities.To facilitate inclusive and transparent budget preparations, the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.