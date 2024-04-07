FINANCE and National Planning Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane has announced the appointment of Noel Nkoma as National Road Fund Agency (NRFA) Board Chairman, replacing Avet Hamuwele. Hamuwele and CEO Wallece Mumba were dismissed from their positions earlier this year. Dr Musokotwane had confirmed the pair’s departure from the Agency but insisted that they left on mutual separation. This was the second time in two years that the board chairperson of the Agency had been dismissed. In October 2022, Dr Musokotwane dissolved the NRFA board due to what he described as “its failure to pull together as a united team”. In a statement, Sunday, Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa stated that in his congratulatory message, Dr Musokotwane urged Nkoma to stimulate...



