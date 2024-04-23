MINISTER of Mines and Minerals Development Paul Kabuswe says Vedanta can sell its KCM shares as long as it is within the confines of the law. And Kabuswe says people should stop spreading lies that President Hakainde Hichilema sold Mopani Copper Mines PLC to his friends. Meanwhile, the Mines Minister has disclosed that government is finalising the shareholders agreement for Kasenseli Gold Mine, revealing that the documents are now at the Ministry of Justice. There have been rumours that Vedanta is offloading its KCM shares on the market because the company was broke and needed to put its house in order, and Kabuswe addressed the issue by telling a press conference, Monday, that any firm could raise resources, either through...



