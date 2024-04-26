THE Bank of Zambia (BOZ) has announced that it has started making payments to Investrust Bank Plc clients, with the initial payment of up to K500,000 per deposit account to be made starting today, up to May 10, 2024. In a notice, Thursday, BOZ Assistant Communications Director Besnat Mwanza stated that depositors with balances of up to K30,000 would be required to go to designated branches of Investrust Bank Plc (in possession) and Zanaco. “Notice is hereby given to depositors of Investrust Bank Plc (in possession) that an initial payment of up to K500,000.00 per deposit account will be made from 26th April to 10th May, 2024. Depositors with balances of up to K30,000.00 should go to designated branches of...



