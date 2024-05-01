Disaster Management Mitigation Unit national coordinator Gabriel Pollen and Ministry of Information with Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana (l) speaking to the media during a press briefing in Lusaka on Tuesday 30th April 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

DISASTER Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) National Coordinator Gabriel Pollen has disclosed that more than 44, 000 metric tonnes of maize have been set aside for immediate distribution as relief food in drought affected areas. And Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana has warned that anyone found stealing relief food will be jailed. Speaking at a press briefing, Tuesday, Pollen said 6.6 million people were in need of urgent humanitarian assistance. “As we know, the drought response plan in monetary terms comes to US$941 million, about K23.5 billion equivalent. Currently, the government has $51 million in place, leaving a gap of around $890 million. The implementation of the drought response plan is based upon two key pillars,...