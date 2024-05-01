MINISTRY of Energy Permanent Secretary Peter Mumba says Standard Petroleum has assured that it will deliver petroleum products, which are K7 lower in fuel pump price, now that it has resolved its issues. And Mumba has disclosed that government will soon launch the open access facility to the Tazama Pipeline. Last month, Oil Marketing Companies Association of Zambia (OMCAZ) president Kafula Mubanga welcomed government’s decision to secure the procurement of petroleum products for the month of May 2024, which are K7 less in fuel pump price. Dr Mubanga said the decision to secure the purchase of cheap fuel would result in a reduced cost of living and doing business in the country. In an interview, Tuesday, Mumba provided an update...



