PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has appointed Jack Kalala as a Commissioner on the Anti-Corruption Commission Board, subject to ratification by the National Assembly. Kalala, who was previously dismissed from his position as a member of the ZNBC Board of Directors by then Minister of Information and Media Chushi Kasanda, has been appointed to replace Dr Henry Mbushi as ACC commissioner. Dr Mbushi resigned from his position last month. Meanwhile, President Hichilema has appointed Kephas Katongo and Eva Jhala as members of the Judicial Complaints Commission, subject to ratification by the National Assembly. This is according to a statement issued by State House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka yesterday. “President Hakainde Hichilema has subject to ratification by National Assembly appointed, Mr. Kephas...



