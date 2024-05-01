TIMBER Producers Association of Zambia (TPAZ) president Charles Masange says instituting a commission of inquiry into the trade of mukula will be a waste of time. On Monday, the Southern Africa Network Against Corruption (SANAC) called on President Hakainde Hichilema to set up a commission of inquiry into mukula trade in the last 10 years. But in an interview, Tuesday, Masange opposed SANAC’s call, saying what the country needed was to plan on the best ways of trading in mukula. “You know what, we are irritated by corruption in mukula. It is very difficult to institute a commission of inquiry, what we should plan now is the best way to trade in mukula because if we just waste time on...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.