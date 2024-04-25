Nchito SC: So, you’ve seen that letter in which they are appealing to a member of parliament to speak for them, correct? Jean Kapata: Yes, My Lady. Nchito SC: So, at this time, you had allowed them to export? You had given them an extension? Jean Kapata: I think this was the time we gave them, My Lady. Nchito SC: When did you give them the… Jean Kapata: Well, I cannot remember the dates, My Lady, but that was the time after we realised that some people had concession license among the members of the association. My Lady, some had valid licenses and we gave them a grace period in which to finish off their license. That grace period, My...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.