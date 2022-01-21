GIVEN Lubinda received US$180,000 into his Barclays Bank Account around January, 2019 from Chinese traders connected to Mukula smuggling, and used the same money to purchase property in Forest Reserve Number 27, News Diggers and the Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA) have submitted to the Lusaka High Court. The two news organisations have also submitted that they will show at trial that former Lands Minister Jean Kapata authorised the smuggling of Mukula for a Chinese Company called ZHELI WOOD, and even guided on which route the trucks ferrying the logs should…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.