Zambia Industrial Commercial Bank Ltd head of retail David Phiri (l) with corporate affairs manager Luke Njovu (r) speaking to the media during a press briefing at the ZICB head branch in Lusaka on Thursday 2nd May 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

ZAMBIA Industrial Commercial Bank Ltd (ZICB) has disclosed that it paid over 300 clients from the 3,330 Investrust customers that were allocated to it by the Bank of Zambia. Briefing the media on Thursday, ZICB Head of Retail, David Phiri, revealed that the bank had paid out over K30 million from its K470 million total allocation. “In some locations we started on the 26th which was Friday but in certain locations obviously as guided by the Bank of Zambia we started on the 27th. The exercise is underway and we have made significant progress. So, it’s like any other project, it starts with a slow peak but the numbers have since ramped up. As [of] Tuesday, which was a working...