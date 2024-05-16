Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane making his remarks during the official launch of the Public Forum on progress made by Zambia in debt restructuring at Mulungushi International Conference center in Lusaka on Wednesday 3rd April 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

FINANCE and National Planning Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane says despite the restructuring process under the G20 Common Framework dragging for over two years, the country must be proud that it attained the deal. And Dr Musokotwane says the establishment and operationalisation of a sinking fund is not important at the moment due the nature of the country’s consolidated bonds. The Minister of Finance took part in a recent Public Discussion Forum on Debt Restructuring, organised by News Diggers. Discussing the challenges, effectiveness of the Common Framework and lessons learnt in the debt restructuring process, Dr Musokotwane said Zambia came from behind and managed to secure a debt deal. “Common Framework – I think you have said it all has been very...