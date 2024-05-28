ENERGY Minister Peter Kapala has appointed James Banda as Energy Regulation Board (ERB) chairperson. Banda’s appointment comes after the ERB board passed a vote of no confidence against Reynolds Bowa on May 3, 2024. In a statement, ERB disclosed that Banda’s appointment was with effect from May 6, 2024. “Minister of Energy Honourable Peter Kapala, MP has appointed Mr James Banda as Chairperson of the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) Board of Directors with effect from 6th May 2024. This follows the revocation of the appointment of Mr. Reynolds Bowa on 3rd May, 2024. Prior to his appointment, Mr Banda, served as Vice-Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the ERB. Mr Banda, a former Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) President,...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.