THE Zambezi River Authority has disclosed that water levels at Kariba Dam have continued to decline. In a statement, Monday, ZRA Chief Executive Officer Munyaradzi Munodawafa affirmed that the authority would continue to closely monitor the hydrological outlook and the performance of the Kariba catchment. “Four-week comparative chart for lake levels at Kariba Dam – the [figures] below shows a four-week comparison of lake levels which have been receding due to low upstream inflows. Notably, the lake level has continued to be lower compared to the same period last year. On May 8, meter ASL was 477.41m compared to 479.08m recorded in 2023. As at May 17, 2024 it was recorded at 477.40m compared to 479.23m recorded last year on...



