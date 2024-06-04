FINANCE and National Planning Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane has attributed the rise in food inflation to the effects of the drought. Last week, ZamStats disclosed that the annual food inflation for May 2024 was recorded at 16.2 percent compared to 15.7 percent in the previous month. It also revealed that the overall annual inflation for May 2024 increased to 14.7 percent from the 13.8 percent recorded in April 2024. Asked if he had fears that the inflation would reach 20 percent, in an interview on Monday, Dr Musokotwane responded in the negative. “I don’t believe so. First of all we have to understand what is causing the rise in prices. If you look at the way inflation is measured, it’s the...



