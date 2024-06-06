THE Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has refuted claims that there is a fuel shortage in Livingstone. In a statement, Wednesday, ERB Public Relations Manager, Namukolo Kasumpa said Southern Province was well stocked with fuel, contrary to some reports. “The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) wishes to assure members of the public that there are adequate fuel stocks in Southern Province contrary to some media reports of an apparent fuel shortage in Livingstone. The ERB undertakes routine fuel stocks monitoring countrywide, working in collaboration with TAZAMA, INDENI and Oil Marketing Companies to ensure a reliable and continuous fuel supply chain. As of June 4, 2024, the country had 83,068,101.97 liters of diesel and 32,131,315.54 liters of petrol in various depots and retail...



